West Columbia PD announce arrest for Thursday morning murder on Sunset Boulevard

1/5 Image002 Trevor Anthony Irvin Courtesy: West Columbia Police Department

2/5 Image 50404865 Authorities investigating fatal shooting near House of Raeford Farms chicken plant Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

3/5 Image 50382081 Authorities investigating fatal shooting near House of Raeford Farms chicken plant Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

4/5 Image 50399489 Authorities investigating fatal shooting near House of Raeford Farms chicken plant Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

5/5 Image 50422529 Authorities investigating fatal shooting near House of Raeford Farms chicken plant Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia









COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The West Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of a 28-year-old for the fatal shooting that occurred near the House of Raeford Farms chicken plant on Sunset Boulevard this morning. Authorities say Trevor Anthony Irvin, of Columbia, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police say he was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says the victim was 33-year-old Daniel Demetrius Jones, and he died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

According to officials, Jones was an employee at the House of Raeford Farms chicken plant on Sunset Boulevard, and investigators believe he was arguing with another employee before the shooting.

The investigation into this incident is continuing. If you have any information, call 803-794-0721 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.