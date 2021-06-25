11 arrests made during Rock Hill protests over forcible arrest of brothers on camera

Two of the officers authorities say were involved in the altercation, arrest have been placed on administrative leave

Rock Hill, SC (CNN) –Online video sparked protests over the forcible arrests of two brothers in Rock Hill this week.

The incident happened at a gas station on Wednesday — and protestors have been taking to the streets since.

Rock Hill Police say they made a total of 11 arrests Thursday night.

Protesters were arrested on a number of charges including throwing fireworks at police.

Two Rock Hill police officers have been placed on administrative leave following the arrests that were caught on camera.

Ricky Price faces multiple charges including drug and firearm counts and resisting arrest.

Police say they found drugs and a gun in his car after he was pulled over for traffic violations.

His brother, Travis Price is facing a charge of hindering police.

after he allegedly tried to intervene as police arrested his brother.

Caroline Hicks has more on the growing call for answers from community leaders.