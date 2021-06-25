Unemployment benefits return to pre-pandemic operations

Governor Henry McMaster ordered the move as a way to encourage those on unemployment to get back to work

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Beginning this Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce will return to pre-pandemic, state unemployment operations.

This comes after governor Henry McMaster ordered the unemployment insurance programs in the state to stop by June 30th.

This means unemployed workers will now lose an extra weekly $300 that originally was scheduled to run until early September.

the programs that will no longer be available in the state include those 4 programs seen on your screen.

the governor says the move is designed to get South Carolinians back to work.