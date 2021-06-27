Lexington County deputies investigating after shooting leaves one dead Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in a home in the 800 block of Meadowfield Road Sunday morning.

“We have no reason to believe this was a random act,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Based on the information we’ve gathered at the scene, the victim likely had some sort of association with the shooter. They knew each other on some level or had some type of connection.”

Deputies do not believe there is any danger to the public as they search for a suspect.

“Crime scene investigators are at the home collecting potential evidence,” Koon said. “Detectives are talking to neighbors and witnesses to piece together the sequence of events that led up to the shooting and see if any of that can help us find the shooter.”

If you have any information about this incident, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.