Richland One, Prisma Health and DHEC hosting drive thru COVID-19 Vaccine clinics

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine, one Midlands School District is hosting several clinics.

Richland School District One, Prisma Health and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host four free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics this summer. You can get your shot on July 1 and July 22 at Caughman Road Elementary.

On July 15 and August 5, vaccines will be available at St. Andrews Middle School.

All sites will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and will offer the Pfizer vaccine.

“We appreciate the guidance and assistance we have received from Prisma Health and DHEC throughout the pandemic and in coordinating these clinics,” said Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon. “We encourage parents to take advantage of these opportunities to have their children who are ages 12 and up vaccinated.”