2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Official Results

Colorado Springs, CO – The 99th running of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, brought to you by Gran Turismo is complete. The course was shortened due to adverse course conditions from Devil’s Playground to the Summit. With ice and snow coating the surface, and temperatures near freezing, the decision was made early in the day to shorten the course. All competitors had the opportunity to run on the same course – Start Line to 16 Mile.

Click here to view the full race results.