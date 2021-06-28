Consumer News: Millions expected to travel this weekend, gas prices going up ahead of the holiday and more!

CNN– Air travel is hitting new records. More than 2.1 million people were screened at TSA airport checkpoints on Friday, according to the agency’s official count. That’s the highest checkpoint volume since the start of the pandemic. This is also the eighth day in June that the total number has been over two million. It may be close, but travel numbers aren’t quite back to their pre-pandemic levels yet.

Both the skies and the roads are expected to be busier than ever this Fourth of July. AAA says more than 635,000 thousand South Carolinians are expected to travel for the holiday weekend. That’s up more than 35% from last year, amid the pandemic. Overall, more than 47 million Americans are expected to travel this Independence Day weekend.

Well after being placed on pause for more than 15 months, the cruise industry saw its first big ship sail out of a U.S. port this weekend. The Celebrity Edge left from Fort Lauderdale Saturday evening, with passengers enjoying a seven night voyage. The ship is sailing at 40% capacity for social distancing, and there are certain parts of the ship for unvaccinated passengers.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re filling up for that road trip, gas prices are only going up ahead of the holiday. Prices here in the Midlands and across the country are expected to rise, say experts. Right now, drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.70 a gallon. Last year, Columbia drivers were filling up their tanks for just $1.87 a gallon. Nationwide, the average price per gallon stands at nearly $3.10.