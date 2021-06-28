CPD: Two suspects charged in connection with multiple property crimes

1/2 David Lee Rice Jr David Lee Rice Jr. Courtesy: Columbia Police Department

2/2 Mechelle Tolson Mechelle Tolson Courtesy: Columbia Police Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says two individuals have been charged in connection with multiple property crimes.

Police say 56-year-old David Lee Rice Jr. faces charges of multiple counts of financial credit card theft, financial credit card fraud, financial identity fraud, larceny and auto-breaking. Authorities say Rice is accused on vehicle break-ins from April and June, where wallets, purses, cash and debit/credit cards were stolen. Officials say Rice is also accused of using the cards to purchase items at multiple stores.

According to officials, Rice has already been charged with similar crimes in other jurisdictions and has been convicted on similar charges in the past.

Authorities say53-year-old Mechelle Tolson is a co-defendant for some of the crimes Rice is accused of. Tolson has been charged with financial credit card theft, financial identity fraud and financial credit card fraud.

Both Rice and Tolson were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.