DHEC to offer free HIV & STD testing at many locations this Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will offer free HIV & STD testing at various locations this Tuesday.

This comes as Sunday marked National HIV Testing Day, with the theme for this year called “My Test, My Way.”

Health officials say this is meant to focus on the different options available to get tested for HIV, so people can know their status and get the help they need early.

DHEC says as of December 31, 2019, more than 20 thousand South Carolina residents are living with a diagnosed HIV infection, including AIDS.

According to the health agency, 47 percent were African American men, 22 percent were African American women, 20 percent were white men, 5 percent were white women and 5 percent were Hispanic/Latino men and women.

This Tuesday, DHEC will have free testing at participating local health departments and appointments are encouraged.

To make an appointment, you can either call 1-855-472-3432 or use DHEC’s online web chat.

The health agency says if you’re over 17 years old and prefer to get tested at home, you can order up to two free test kits by visiting together.takemehome.org.