LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting on Sunday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Parrish Scott Phillips, 49, died at a home on the 100 block of Freedom Drive from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the shooting at approximately 5:25 p.m. where Phillips was found dead.

Police Chief Terrence Green says there is no danger to the community.

The department, along with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.