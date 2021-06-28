RCSD investigating after finding man dead in the parking lot of a hotel on Briargate Circle

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after they say a man was found dead in the parking lot of the Economy Inn. Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies say they were called to the hotel on Briarsgate Circle and found the 30-year-old victim dead in the parking lot. Investigators say he had gunshot wounds to the upper body.

If you have any information about this incident, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online to crimesc.com.