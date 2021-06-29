Better Business Bureau warns about fraudulent fundraisers in the wake of the Surfside building collapse

CNN– If you’re looking to help out the families affected by the building collapse in Florida, the Better Business Bureau is warning against fraudulent fundraising. The BBB advises you to donate to established charities that meet its standards for charity accountability.

For those who would rather support a crowdfunding campaign, the BBB says you need to make sure the funds will be used for specific purposes, and as always read the fine print.