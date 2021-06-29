Lake Murray Country to host Fireworks Display on July 3rd

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can ring in the Independence Holiday with Fireworks on Lake Murray.

Lake Murray Country will host its annual the Fourth of July Fireworks display on Saturday July 3rd at approximately 9:15pm.

Organizers say the fireworks are best viewed by boat on Spence Island but they can also be watched on land at Dreher Island State Park.

For more information on the Independence Day events at Lake Murray, click here https://www.lakemurraycountry.com/event/4th-of-july-celebration-on-lake-murray-presented-by-lexington-medical-center/