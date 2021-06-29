LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department is searching for a man accused of shooting at a home over an argument on social media.

Authorities say Roosevelt Garway, Jr., 19, is wanted for the shooting on Monday at the 300 block of Coventry Lakes Drive.

According to investigators, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Garway was driving with a white male and a black male in an older model blue-gray BMW, when he shot at the home.

The victim says he had been having an ongoing social media dispute with Garway.

No injuries were reported.

Police say Garway is wanted for attempted murder, firing a weapon into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

If you know where he is or have any information on this incident, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.