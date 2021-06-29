New video and photo evidence from investigation into the death of Faye Swetlik expected to be released Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– New information is expected to be released in the Faye Swetlik case this week. Cayce Police announced they will release new video and photo evidence in the investigation into the death of the six-year-old on Friday.

Last February, police say Faye was kidnapped from the yard of her home in Springdale and killed by a neighbor. ABC Columbia news will be at the announcement Friday and bring you the latest.