FAA warns those flying about steep fine for unruly behavior in the air

CNN– The Federal Aviation Administration issued a new warning ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, when air travel is expected to be busy. The FAA is reminding people they could be fined up to $35,000 for unruly behavior.

According to the FAA, they have received nearly 3,300 of such reports since enacting a zero-tolerance policy. They say most of the unruly reports deal with confrontations over masks.