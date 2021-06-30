Lexington County deputies make 20 arrests in operation last weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says 20 individuals were arrested during an operation the department carried out last weekend.
“This operation was all about getting accused criminals off the street,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We set up multiple teams of deputies that swept through the county over the weekend serving arrest warrants.”
In the days leading up to the operation, investigators say they gathered information about where these subjects are located,
“Many of the warrants were served at hotels and businesses,” Koon said. “Deputies from different units within the department worked together to make our community safer and bring these people to justice.”
Deputies say the following individuals were arrested over the weekend and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.
- Malik Akbar: Probation violation
- Devika Ellis Allen: Failure to appear in court bench warrant
- Stephen Atkinson: Meth possession
- Wayne Boron: Probation violation
- Tameakeo Carnard: Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Harlcart Carter: Contempt of court
- Britany Cauthen: General Sessions Court bench warrant
- Donnell Goodwin: Probation violation
- Michael Hardison: Family court bench warrant
- Marcus Lawrence Harper: Probation violation
- Matthew Lajoie: Larceny
- James Liberty: Family court bench warrant, charged with possession with intent to distribute meth
- Shaun Logan: Failure to appear in court
- Matthew Loverin: Harassment
- Kelin Martinez-Arellanes: Failure to appear in court for forgery
- Joseph Rush: Probation violation
- Raymond Stierwald: Failure to appear in court for armed robbery, kidnapping, assault, assault by mob and criminal conspiracy
- Jay Terry, trespassing: Assault, domestic violence, malicious injury to personal property
- David Westmoreland: Failure to appear in court for burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and domestic violence
- Ray Wyatt: Harassment and unlawful communication