Lexington County deputies make 20 arrests in operation last weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says 20 individuals were arrested during an operation the department carried out last weekend.

“This operation was all about getting accused criminals off the street,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We set up multiple teams of deputies that swept through the county over the weekend serving arrest warrants.”

In the days leading up to the operation, investigators say they gathered information about where these subjects are located,

“Many of the warrants were served at hotels and businesses,” Koon said. “Deputies from different units within the department worked together to make our community safer and bring these people to justice.”

Deputies say the following individuals were arrested over the weekend and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

Malik Akbar: Probation violation

Devika Ellis Allen: Failure to appear in court bench warrant

Stephen Atkinson: Meth possession

Wayne Boron: Probation violation

Tameakeo Carnard: Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Harlcart Carter: Contempt of court

Britany Cauthen: General Sessions Court bench warrant

Donnell Goodwin: Probation violation

Michael Hardison: Family court bench warrant

Marcus Lawrence Harper: Probation violation

Matthew Lajoie: Larceny

James Liberty: Family court bench warrant, charged with possession with intent to distribute meth

Shaun Logan: Failure to appear in court

Matthew Loverin: Harassment

Kelin Martinez-Arellanes: Failure to appear in court for forgery

Joseph Rush: Probation violation

Raymond Stierwald: Failure to appear in court for armed robbery, kidnapping, assault, assault by mob and criminal conspiracy

Jay Terry, trespassing: Assault, domestic violence, malicious injury to personal property

David Westmoreland: Failure to appear in court for burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and domestic violence

Ray Wyatt: Harassment and unlawful communication