Local Living: Tips for a healthy and fun Fourth of July celebration this weekend!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Local Living on ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

As folks hit the water this weekend, the Department of Natural Resources has some tips to try and keep you safe.

DNR says you should have Coast Guard approved life jackets for each person on your boat.

DNR also encourage drivers to be on the lookout for distracted boaters and boats pulling tubes or water skiers. DNR is providing a downloadable boating safety checklist, so you can make sure you have everything you need before and while you take the boat out for a spin. To download that checklist, visit the SCDNR website.

You can ring in the Independence Day holiday with fireworks on Lake Murray. Lake Murray Country will host its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on Saturday, July 3 at approximately 9:15 p.m. Organizers say the fireworks are best viewed by boat on Spence Island but they can also be watched on land at Dreher Island State Park.

For more information on the Independence Day events at Lake Murray, click here https://www.lakemurraycountry.com/event/4th-of-july-celebration-on-lake-murray-presented-by-lexington-medical-center/.

The skies above Segra Park will light up for the Fourth of July weekend. On July 3, you can celebrate Independence Day at the ballpark with the special event, “Fireworks with the Phil.” The fireworks display will feature a full orchestra from the South Carolina Philharmonic. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the show is at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

If you’re planning to have your own fireworks show at home, experts want to remind you to be safe. The Consumer Product Safety Commission put on a demonstration just to show you just how quickly things can go wrong when playing with fire. With these tips in mind, never try to re-light or pick up a firework that did not ignite. Also, skip the sparklers. Kids arms aren’t always long enough to hold them far enough away from their face and could end up causing sever burns. Lastly, keep a bucket of water handy in case of fire that you can’t control.

For many, fireworks are a symbol of celebration. For some veterans, they can sound like gunfire or even the explosions they experienced serving our country. Officials at the Dorn VA Hospital say you should let your veteran neighbors know if you plan on lighting fireworks. Experts say the noise of the fireworks can trigger post traumatic stress disorder symptoms if they are caught off guard.

Don’t forget about your pets during all those fireworks too! According to Columbia Animal Shelters, the loud noise from fireworks can spook your four legged friends. They suggest keeping them inside and giving them a safe place to hide as displays are taking place. This could mean in a crate, in a closed bathroom or in a basement. Also, use ambient noise like a television or music to distract them as much as possible.