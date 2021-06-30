Vaccination site at Colonial Life Arena moving to Prisma Health Richland next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with Prisma Health say the COVID-19 vaccination site at Colonial Life Arena is moving next week. Prisma says the site at CLA will close Saturday, July 3-Tuesday, July 6 and reopen at Prisma Health Richland Hospital on Wednesday. Official say this site will be open from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.

Prisma says the move comes as there are numerous options for South Carolinians to get their shot. Those with appointments already scheduled at CLA will be contacted with any updates.

Rick Scott, MD, chair of Prisma Health vaccine task force, added, “We are very proud to have begun the vaccination efforts on the first-day vaccine was available and have vaccinated more South Carolinians than any other organization. We would not have been able to achieve our goals without important partnerships across South Carolina. We are grateful for the community effort to put shots in arms and build community immunity. We are all in this together.”

Officials with Prisma say vaccines are an important tool, especially as the Delta variant becomes more prominent.

Kerry Sease, MD, Prisma Health pediatrician and COVID-19 mobile operations leader, said, “Prisma Health remains committed to making COVID-19 vaccinations easily accessible and free to everyone who is eligible. While it feels like life is gradually returning to normal this summer, the arrival of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus makes it more important than ever to protect yourself and your loved ones by being vaccinated. The last thing we want to see is another spike in infections and patients struggling against this virus.”

Prisma also wants to remind you that they will offer a mobile vaccine clinic at Soda City Market on Saturday, July 10. For a full list of mobile vaccine events from Prisma, visit their website.

To find a coronavirus vaccine near you, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/.