Victim identified in fatal collision on Edmund Highway in Lexington

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim from a vehicle collision on Tuesday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Andrew Day, 20, died from his injuries on the 4700 block of Edmund Highway.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says around 8:43 p.m., Day was driving a 2013 Chevy Cruze and was travelling east with a passenger, while the driver of a 2000 GMC Yukon was travelling west.

According to troopers, the GMC Yukon driver crossed the center median and hit Day’s vehicle head on.

Authorities say the Yukon driver and the passenger in Day’s vehicle were both injured and taken to the Prisma Health Richland hospital.

Officials say Day was not wearing a seat belt.

This incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT Team.