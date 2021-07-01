LCSD: Three accused of cutting nearly $13,000 worth of copper wires off a train car at an industrial site

1/3 BRADWELL, PATRICK R Patrick Bradwell Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

2/3 RUTLAND, GENE CARROLL Gene Rutland Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

3/3 WARREN, LAUREN NICOLE Lauren Warren Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says three individuals were arrested Wednesday when they attempted to steal nearly $13,000 worth of copper cables from a train car parked at an industrial site.

“Deputies were posted at the old Gaston Copper facility when the three suspects entered the property and disabled security cameras,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The deputies reported all three suspects started cutting copper cables from a train car parked at the site.”

Deputies say 34-year-old Patrick Bradwell, 38-year-old Gene Rutland and 33-year-old Lauren Warren are charged with grand larceny, injury to real property to obtain nonferrous metals, possession of tools capable of use in a crime and criminal conspiracy. Deputies say Warren was also charged with possession of meth.

“Two deputies arrested the three suspects while they were cutting the copper cables from the train,” Koon said. “They had almost $13,000 worth of copper loaded up and ready to haul away.”

In total, authorities say the damage to the train car is expected to take roughly $136,000 to repair.