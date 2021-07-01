COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Starting today, motorists will see some changes at the pump.

For the fifth consecutive year, gas prices will increase by two cents per gallon across the state as part of the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s plan to fix the state’s roads.

The price will increase from $0.24 to $0.26 per gallon.

SCDOT started the motor fuel user fee in 2017 to help support road, bridges and infrastructure work.

In this bill, the committee also approved that all revenue gained would go straight to roads and that if someone has an out-of-state car, they must pay a registration fee of $250.

Gas will continue to go up every year on July 1 for five years.

For the full report, please visit SC Department of Revenue’s website.