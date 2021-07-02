ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and three are injured after a two vehicle collision Thursday.

Authorities say it happened at 4:14 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 at Bozard Road.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2015 Ford vehicle was on Bozard Road trying to turn left, when they collided with a 2015 Dodge van that was going south.

Troopers say the Ford driver died, while the three victims in the Dodge van were injured and taken to the Regional Medical Center.

Officials say everyone involved in the collision wore seat belts.

This incident remains under investigation.