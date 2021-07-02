RCSD: 18-year-old man charged with shooting death of another man at a party last month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says an 18-year-old was arrested for a fatal shooting during a party on June 6. Deputies say they arrested Tywon Grooms on Friday and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Around 12:30 a.m. on June 6, deputies say they were called to the 1000 block of Lawhorn Drive for reports of gunshots. Once on the scene, authorities say they found 19-year-old David Green shot in the upper body, and he was deceased.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between Grooms and the victim.

Authorities say Grooms was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for booking.