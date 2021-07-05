Demolition widens search at condo site, but storms threaten

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) – Stormy weather is hampering search efforts at the site of a collapsed Florida condo building.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah tells family members that a garage area has filled with water, and crews have had to use pumps.

Thunderstorms moved into the area around the Surfside building Monday as Tropical Storm Elsa approached the state. Lightning caused temporary stops to the search.

The effort widened Monday after demolition specialists successfully brought down the remaining portion of the building late Sunday night.

Officials discovered four more bodies in a new section of debris, bringing the death toll from the June 24 collapse to 28.