Driver killed after hitting a tree on Gardensgate Road in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one driver died after hitting a tree on July 4.

Troopers say it happened on Gardensgate Road near Cartoon Circle at 4:48 a.m.

According to investigators, a 2002 Lexus LS was travelling east, when the driver ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected.

Then, authorities say the driver crossed the center line, went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Highway Patrol says the victim, who was wearing a seat belt, died on scene.

This incident remains under investigation.