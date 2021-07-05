Driver killed in collision on U.S. Highway 601 in Richland

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one driver died in a two vehicle collision on July 4.

Troopers say it happened on U.S. Highway 601 near Two Rivers Road at 4:06 a.m.

Officials the driver of a 1998 Ford Sedan was travelling south while the driver of a 2005 Ford Expedition was travelling north.

Then, according to investigators, the Expedition driver crossed the center line and hit the Ford Sedan head on.

Highway Patrol says the Sedan driver, who was wearing a seat belt, died, while the other driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was taken to the Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

This incident remains under investigation.