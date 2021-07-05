Lexington police searching for missing teen

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)–Police in Lexington are searching for a missing teen.

Investigators say 18 year old Micah Longstreet left his home on Cumberland Dr. Saturday morning and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police say he is around 5’5” and 115lbs. and was last seen wearing blue athletic pants and a red shirt. He may not be wearing shoes.

Police say the family is concerned for his safety due to a mental health condition.

If you know where he is call the Lexington Police Department or Crimestoppers, you can leave a tip at crimesc.com