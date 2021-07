Chapin Town Council to discuss Water and Sewer Master Plan in Town Hall meeting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There will be a Town Hall in Chapin Tuesday night. The Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Columbia Avenue.

The council will hear comments from the public related to municipal matters, as well as approving the Water and Sewer Master Plan as a guidance document for the Utility Department. They will also talk about updating the department’s schedule of rates and fees for this year.