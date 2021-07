Coroner releases name of man killed after striking a tree on Axtell Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Coroner’s Office says a man was killed when his car struck a tree over the weekend. Officials say 21-year-old Wilfredo Torres was killed when he ran off the road and hit a tree on Axtell Drive in Cayce around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety is investigating.