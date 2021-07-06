Driver killed after hitting a ditch and a tree on Mudlick Road in Newberry

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one driver is dead after a collision overnight.

Troopers say it happened on Mudlick Road near Rosezinnia Drive at approximately 12:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the driver lost control, went off the road and hit a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn and hit a tree.

Authorities say the driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died.

This incident remains under investigation.