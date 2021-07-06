Lexington County deputies conducting extra patrols on roads this week
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says deputies are scheduled for extra patrols on the road this week. Officials say this comes in response to concerns raised by citizens.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says deputies will patrol the following roads this week:
- Bluefield Road
- Kitti Wake Drive
- Edmund Highway
- Lester Frick Road
- Jamil Road
- Beechwoods Drive
- Meadowfield Road
- Amicks Ferry Road
- Sidney Road
- Panorama Drive
Deputies remind you to slow down, wear your seat belt and always drive sober.