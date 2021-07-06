Lexington County deputies conducting extra patrols on roads this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says deputies are scheduled for extra patrols on the road this week. Officials say this comes in response to concerns raised by citizens.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says deputies will patrol the following roads this week:

Bluefield Road

Kitti Wake Drive

Edmund Highway

Lester Frick Road

Jamil Road

Beechwoods Drive

Meadowfield Road

Amicks Ferry Road

Sidney Road

Panorama Drive

Deputies remind you to slow down, wear your seat belt and always drive sober.