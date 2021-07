Teenage victim in Musgroves Mill fatal shooting has been identified

1/3 (Courtesy: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia) Columbia Police Dept. investigating fatal shooting at Musgroves Mill Lane.

2/3 (Courtesy: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia) The Richland County Coroner's Office is also investigating the fatal shooting on Musgroves Mill Lane.

3/3 (Courtesy: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia) Columbia Police Department on scene investigating the fatal shooting.





RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of an early Monday shooting.

Coroner Naida Rutherford says Trinity Sanders, 19, of Columbia was fatally shot at a home on Musgroves Mill Lane in the Moores Creek Community around 5 a.m.

Columbia Police Department is still investigating.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.