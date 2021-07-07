Biggest Impacts from Elsa: Chief Meteorologist John Farley’s forecast track

John says the biggest impacts for the Midlands will be the threat of localized street flooding from downpours

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Count on ABC Columbia News and Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan to track Elsa.

John says you can expect the timing to be between Midnight and 6am in the Midlands.

Here is John’s forecast on the impact of Elsa on the Midlands.

Timing – rain/wind from Midnight to 7am.

Rainfall: 2-3 inches for all of us.

Gusts: 40 mph for all of us.