Driver identified in fatal collision on Mudlick Road in Newberry

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a collision on Tuesday.

Coroner Laura Kneece says William Cook, 42, died after the collision on Mudlick Road near Rosezinnia Drive after midnight.

According to Highway Patrol, Cook lost control of his vehicle, went off the road and hit a ditch.

After hitting the ditch, troopers say the vehicle overturned and hit a tree.

Authorities say Cook, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected.

This incident remains under investigation.