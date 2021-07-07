Local Living: Donors give the gift of life at community blood drive, art exhibit closes Sunday and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

People stopped by a community blood drive to help give the gift of life. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department was among many to roll up their sleeves at the Red Cross Blood Drive. Officials say with the severe blood shortage right now, every donation helps. If you are still looking to give, you can check out other blood donation sites from the Red Cross, visit www.redcrossblood.org.

The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is hosting free teen nights over the next few months.

Prime Time in the Parks runs certain Fridays from 7-10 p.m. Organizers say the free event provides a fun and safe environment for all teens between the ages 13-17.

The city says Prime Time in the Parks events will take place on the following dates:

July 9: Community Event: Movie Night at the Park, Woodland Park (6500 Olde Knight Parkway).

July 23: Badges & Parks Basketball Alliance game with the Columbia Police Department at Pinehurst Park (2300 Pinehurst Road).

August 6: End of Summer Pool Party at Maxcy Gregg Pool (1655 Park Circle).

August 13: Community Event: Movie Night at the Park, Lorick Park Baseball Field (1600 Lorick Avenue).

This week is your last chance to get an up close look at some early American folk art. The South Carolina State Museum’s Face Vessels exhibit comes to an end July 11. The collection includes more than 100 pieces dating as far back as the 1820’s. The exhibit is free for members and $8.95 for non-members.