Official: Social worker arrested for not investigating abuse

CONWAY, S.C. (AP)– Authorities say a social worker who investigates child abuse in South Carolina has been fired and arrested after failing to look into neglect allegations and then creating a false report after a child died. Arrest warrants say 29-year-old Amanda Sutherland is charged with misconduct in office. Investigators say the Department of Social Services worker failed to investigate a child abuse allegation in Horry County in April within 24 hours as required by law. Authorities say after one of the children involved died two weeks later, Sutherland created a report saying she went to the child’s home. Investigators say she had never been there or even met the parents or the children.