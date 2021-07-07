South Carolina Emergency Officials monitoring Elsa, urge SC to prepare

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Emergency Leaders are tracking Tropical Storm Elsa. Officials at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division are watching the storm’s path.

They encourage everyone to have a plan in place during this storm, and any potential storms during Hurricane Season in South Carolina.

SC EMD says South Carolina residents should finalize their storm preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa’s arrival.

For a look at the South Carolina Hurricane Guide, with safety tips and emergency information click here https://hurricane.sc/