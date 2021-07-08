Lexington PD arrests suspect wanted for shooting on Coventry Lakes Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department says they arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred last month on Coventry Lakes Drive. Police say they arrested 19-year-old Roosevelt Erik Garway, Jr., and he was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on June 28, investigators say Garway was driving with a white male and a black male in an older model blue-gray BMW, when he shot at a home on Coventry Lakes Drive.

The victim says he had been having an ongoing social media dispute with Garway.

No injuries were reported.

Police say another man was arrested in connection with this incident. On June 29, authorities say they arrested 19-year-old Patrick Riley Prewitt, and he was charged with criminal conspiracy.