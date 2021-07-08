Richland School District Two employee arrested in investigation into criminal sexual conduct with a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Columbia Police Department, an employee with Richland School District Two was arrested during an investigation into criminal sexual conduct with a minors. Police say John Meredith Jennings turned himself in on Wednesday, and he is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to CPD, allegations from 2014-2017 accuse Jennings of sexually assaulting a girl between the ages of 6-9.

Officials say Jennings is also accused of inappropriately touching another girl who was between 10-13-years-old. Police say this incident was reported in March and the Special Victims Unit has been investigating since.