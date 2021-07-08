Virus experts saying COVID-19 almost certainly came from an animal

CNN– Twenty of the world’s leading experts on the coronavirus and virus genetics say COVID-19 did not come from a lab. They’re laying out evidence, in a new online posting, that says COVID-19 almost certainly came from an animal.

Questions about the origin have made it all the way to the White House. The scientists say it’s just a coincidence that COVID-19 started in a Chinese city with a virology lab. Wuhan also hosts several animal markets and is a travel hub.