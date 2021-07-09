Lexington man charged with June murder on Freedom Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department says a man was arrested and charged with the murder of a 49-year-old man on Freedom Drive last month. Authorities say 49-year-old Jabin Elliotte Trapp, of Lexington, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On June 27, police say they were dispatched to the scene where they found they found the victim, Parrish Scott Phillips, dead with several gunshot wounds to the upper body. According to investigators, the two men were in an argument that ended with Trapp shooting the victim.

Trapp was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.