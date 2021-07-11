Art at the Airport Exhibit featured at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

Columbia Metropolitan Airport unveils newest art, as part of an airport exhibit to feature local artists

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–There is new art in the airport.

This week the Columbia Metropolitan Airport unveiled its newest art, as part of an airport exhibit series featuring several local artists throughout the year.

Artist Sonya Diimmler is the third of four ‘Art in the Airport’ featured artists. Her exhibit is now up to welcome travellers.

The paintings will be on display through September before the final exhibit debuts in October.

Per CAE, four artists were selected to exhibit their artwork for the season:

Christopher Garvey (October 2020 – January 2021)

Ija Charles (February 2021 – May 2021)

Sonya Diimmler (June 2021 – September 2021)

Harold Branham (October 2021 – January 2022)