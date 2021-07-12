Congressman Clyburn hosting Town Hall Tour in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Happening this week, Congressman James Clyburn will host a “Help is Here Town Hall Tour”.

Clyburn says he will use the tour to discuss child tax credit payments and affordable care.

The town hall is Wednesday, July 14th at 6 pm at the Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center.

Clyburn will also partner with local community health centers to provide vaccinations to all eligible South Carolinians at each town hall site.

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center

8620 Garners Ferry Road

Hopkins, SC 29061