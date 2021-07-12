Consumer News: Engagement ring sales soar, United Airlines adding more warm weather destinations and more!

CNN– More Americans are saying “I do.” As much of the country bounces back from COVID-19, so is the wedding industry, say experts. Privately held jeweler Shane Company says business sales of engagement rings and wedding bands are on the rise. One big reason, aside from true love of course, is many Americans were able to save money due to the shutdown.

United Airlines is adding nearly 150 flights to warm weather destinations across the U.S. The company says it will fly 137 more flights than it did in 2019 to places like Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. United also announced the addition of 270 mainline aircrafts, the largest fleet order in its history.

If you’re looking to fly internationally, you may find yourself waiting several months if you need a passport. The State Department says if you’re applying for a new passport or renewing one, you could wait up to 18 weeks to get it done. You can cut the wait time to 12-weeks if you’re willing to pay extra for expedited processing. That means, if you have international travel plans in late fall or early next spring, you’ll need to apply now.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re filling up at the pump this week, gas prices continue to rise. Here in the Midlands, drivers are paying an average of $2.86 a gallon. Gas prices in Columbia are nearly 5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. AAA says the national average has soared to $3.14 a gallon.