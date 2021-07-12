Gas prices spike again in SC

In the Midlands, drivers are paying an average of $2.86 a gallon

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you are filling up this week, gas prices have risen, again in South Carolina.

In the Midlands, drivers are paying an average of $2.86 a gallon.

Gas prices in Columbia are nearly 5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

AAA says the national average has soared to $3.14 a gallon.

GasBuddy reviews stations across the state, according to GasBuddy , the cheapest gas in Columbia is $2.65 per gallon and the most expensive is $3.19 per gallon.