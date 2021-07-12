SC for Ed: More than 2,000 public school teachers needed across the state

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More than 2,000 public school teachers are needed across South Carolina, according to SC for Ed volunteers. That’s higher than any total posted from the last two summers, and there are about 900 more teacher openings now than this time last year.

SC for Ed’s Nicole Walker says they are in a critical position now, as many districts head back to school in as early as two weeks. According to SC for Ed, districts also continue to post well over 1,000 openings for support staff, nurses, bus drivers, custodial staff, counselors, assistants, librarians and other vital and often hard-to-fill positions.