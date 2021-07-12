Two women accused of stealing prescriptions from nursing home residents

Greenville, SC (WOLO) — A Greenville Grand Jury has indicted 36 year old Kelly Michelle Morgan and 24 year old Breyanna Marie Govin both accused stealing prescription medications from individuals who were living in an area nursing home.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says their Medicaid Fraud Control Unit along with the Fountain Inn Police Department, and The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) investigated the thefts.

Officials believe the two employees used the fact that they worked at the facility as a way to get their hands on the controlled substances that were prescribed to some of the vulnerable adults living in the facility who were under their care between October of 2019 until June of 2020.

Authorities say one of the defendants, Kelly Morgan faces additional charges for trafficking illegal drugs, neglecting vulnerable adults by failing to provide supervision or medical care for her patients and also for practicing nursing over a period of time with having the authorization to do so. Morgan also faces a charge for attempting to furnish false, or fraudulent information.

The second woman charged in connection to the thefts, Govin faces charges for illegal possession of a controlled substance.