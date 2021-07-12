Will Taylor staying at Clemson, won’t sign with MLB team

Highly-touted baseball prospect Will Taylor will go to school after all.

The two-way Dutch Fork grad and Clemson signee told ABC Columbia Monday night that he intends to play for the Tigers and won’t sign with a Major League Baseball team after not being selected in the first 10 rounds of the MLB Draft Sunday and Monday. It’s not clear how much Taylor was asking from MLB teams, though he would have received between $2 and $4 million had he been selected in the first round.

Taylor was projected to go as high as ninth overall in this year’s draft, but now the Tigers will have him on both the football and baseball teams for at least three years.

The incoming freshman hit .450 with seven homers, 33 RBI’s and 34 runs scored this season for the Silver Foxes.