Here in Columbia, our temperatures are rising. Over the last 40 years, we’re averaging 17 more days where the heat index reaches at least 90°. From Climate Central: “Heat is the #1 weather-related killer in the U.S., and climate change is making bouts of deadly heat longer and more frequent. As our climate continues to change we’re likely to be exposed to more heat than we’re used to, increasing the risk of heat-related illness.”